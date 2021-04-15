Shaun Carswell and Casi Hooper, residents of Stephenville, shared news of the 40-pound catfish Carswell caught Wednesday on the South Fork of the Guadalupe River in Hunt. Carswell, who graduated from Tivy High School, said it’s the second-largest catfish he’s caught in that location in the last 30 years he’s fished the river. Carswell said he used live perch as bait for Wednesday’s catch. (Times photo by Sean Batura/photo@dailytimes.com)
