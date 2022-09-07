With the sponsorship of the League of Women Voters – Hill Country Texas, the Doyle Community Center will begin hosting citizenship classes at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Individuals who are interested in becoming citizens of the United States can get the knowledge they need to pass the citizenship test by attending the classes, a spokesperson for the center said in a press release.
A grant from the national organization of the League of Women voters makes the classes possible. Volunteers will teach the classes using curriculum and materials prepared for individuals to learn about what is called the naturalization process, which involves an interview and test.
