From left, Mercy Gate Ministries Board Member Freddie Morrill, Mercy Gate Executive Director Chae Spencer, Tiffani Price of Dallas-based The Jensen Project and Mercy Gate Director of Training and Outreach Karla Solomon attend the nonprofit's Nov. 10 fundraiser at Tucker Hall.
Mercy Gate Ministries was still tallying donations made at its recent fundraiser, but so far the estimate is about $150,000 having been raised to help women in the Hill Country recover from the trauma of sexual exploitation.
Mercy Gate co-founder and Executive Director Chae Spencer expressed appreciation for the community’s assistance at the Nov. 10 event at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s Tucker Hall in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.