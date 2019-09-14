Schreiner University has commenced its Hill Country College Fund Campaign for 2019-20, and a kick-off lunch heralding the start of the campaign is set for Oct. 2.
The fund is now its 41st year, and is used solely for tuition assistance for deserving, need-based students from Kerr and surrounding counties to attend Schreiner.
A. Ross Rommel Jr. has been named chairman for the 2019-20 HCCF campaign.
This year, a goal of $625,000 has been set.
The financial aid provided by the Hill Country College Fund represents a very important component of the tuition assistance Schreiner has provided to 98% of its students this year, a spokesman for the university said in a press release.
“The Hill Country College Fund is earmarked for allocation solely to students who are financially disadvantaged and who would otherwise be unable to attend the University,” the spokesman said.
The Hill Country College Fund is a community initiative. Each year, more than 500 individuals, companies and foundations contribute to the program.
“The overwhelming success of past campaigns signals the community’s recognition of the significant benefits that stem from the assistance the fund provides to the university’s students,” the spokesman said in the press release. “Not only does that aid directly benefit students by providing them a quality education, but, moreover, it redounds to the benefit of Kerr and surrounding counties because, in many instances, such students elect to remain and work in the Hill Country.”
This year, more than 50 individuals will work as volunteers to further the Hill Country College Fund’s campaign objectives. Many are Schreiner University alums, and others serve on the university’s board of trustees or are on the university’s faculty and staff.
“Still others are individuals who have no formal affiliation with university, but who are impressed with the academic initiatives being undertaken by the university and the value of the education it affords its students,” the spokesman said.
To learn more about the Hill Country College Fund or the upcoming luncheon, call 830-792-7201.
To learn about Schreiner, visit www.schreiner.edu.
