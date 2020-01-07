Kerrville Police, working with police in Palmer, Texas, arrested a private school teacher who allegedly improperly took photos of students at Grace Academy in Kerrville.
Jimmy Lee McElhaney was jailed Dec. 27 by Palmer police on a warrant issued by local Justice of the Peace Kathy Mitchell, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department. Palmer is southeast of Dallas.
The warrant was issued following an investigation that began Dec. 5, when Kerrville police took a report claiming that a teacher at Grace Academy, later identified as McElhaney, had taken improper photographs of a student, Lamb said. After his arrest, McElhaney was interviewed by a Kerrville police investigator and posted $60,000 bond.
“At this time the investigation is still active,” Lamb said in an email. “We are aware of one victim in this case and cannot rule out whether there may be more victims. The victim, witnesses and school have been notified of the arrest already.”
McElhaney had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a letter from the school board president to parents, but it’s not clear whether that was still the case as of Jan. 5. The school board president, Dite Steinruck, declined to comment on the matter.
“Grace Academy of Kerrville welcomes this investigation and is fully cooperating with the KPD and CPS during this investigative process,” states Steinruck’s letter to parents. “Due to the confidential nature of this situation, we cannot share any further information at this time. It is our first priority to provide a safe learning environment for students.”
Section Sec. 21.15 of the Texas Penal Code makes invasive visual recording a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
