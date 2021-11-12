Aurora Joleen Franklin, a local Kerrville artist, shows off her completed mural at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, 2018 Sidney Baker St., on Wednesday. The mural is visible from the street and will greet visitors entering the city on Texas 16. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
The Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau office, 2018 Sidney Baker St., has a new colorful mural to greet visitors to the city as they drive in on Texas 16. The mural was the idea of Julie Davis, president of the bureau.
