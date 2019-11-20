A 40-year-old Kerrville woman with pending, felony drug-related charges was arrested today on accusations of embezzling funds during her tenure as a property manager for a mobile home park.
Kimberly Marie Hill was jailed in Bandera County on a warrant issued on a misdemeanor theft charge stemming from the accusation. She was employed by Oak Grove Estates and sublet a living unit, but kept the rent proceeds for personal use, according to a press release from the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.
"Hill embezzled $1,800 from the company and renter," states the press release.
Hill also is accused of stealing a backpack blower valued between $100 and $750 from the same company on Aug. 27. She is accused of embezzling the money on or about Oct. 29, according to the complaint filed at the Kerr County Courthouse.
Hill is under indictment on felony charges of methamphetamine possession and evidence tampering. A 216th grand jury accused her of possessing 1-4 grams of meth and trying to hide it on April 18.
Hill was released from the Bandera county jail on a $2,000 bond today, according to the sheriff's office.
