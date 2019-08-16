After the recent deaths of dogs exposed to toxic algae in ponds and lakes in Texas and North Carolina, the Upper Guadalupe River Authority says no such threat exists here in Kerr County, but that caution should still be taken for anyone, including dogs in the river or ponds.
WHAT’S THE DANGER?
Algae blooms are considered harmful if they can produce toxins; especially, if people or animals come in direct contact with the toxins, UGRA officials wrote in an email.
In Austin, three dogs reportedly died after being exposed to algae at Lady Bird Lake. While the likely culprit is blue-green algae, Austin officials have yet to rule out other factors. In North Carolina, one family lost all three of its dogs after being exposed to algae toxins in a pond.
In general, a harmful algae bloom needs ample sunlight, slow-moving water and abundant nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus). Stormwater runoff transporting pollution from human activities to the river can increase nutrient levels and cause algae blooms.
NO REASON TO WORRY?
Texas A&M University’s Todd Sink, AgriLife Extension aquaculture specialist, said his office has been swamped with calls about the issue, but he blamed the media for the hype around the deaths of the dogs in Austin and North Carolina.
“Many people are very concerned regarding the safety of their dogs in the wake of these national news stories, which in my opinion is sensationalism to attract an audience,” he said. “So far, seven to eight dogs out of the millions of dogs in the U.S. have died due to toxic cyanobacteria blooms this year. These are localized, isolated incidences.
“As a fellow dog owner, I sympathize with those who tragically lost their beloved pet. However, thousands more dogs in the U.S. die every year due to preventable illnesses or conditions such as heartworms, heat stroke, starvation, exposure, accidental poisoning or being run over by a vehicle. Sensationalizing these cyanobacteria-related deaths has only served to scare dog owners.”
BIG PICTURE FOR THE RIVER
UGRA officials say the Guadalupe River generally does not exhibit the conditions that lead to a blue-green algae bloom because it’s close to headwater springs that help keep water temperatures cool and maintain flows, and have naturally low nutrient levels.
However, areas along the river or creeks where water becomes slow moving, stagnant, has surface scum, looks like pea soup, smells bad or is very warm are never healthy swimming options for people or pets.
Precautions are being taken by the UGRA, such as conducting routine water quality monitoring throughout the year and more frequent testing for E. coli bacteria during the summer.
“There isn’t currently an effective testing protocol for blue-green algae, but our field staff are trained to make observations of the occurrence of algae during routine water quality monitoring visits,” the UGRA said in a statement.
BEST ADVICE
The UGRA continues to recommend a commonsense approach to recreational waters: If you have concerns or are suspicious about the water quality, stay out.
Don’t swim in water that is stagnant, looks discolored, murky or smells unpleasant.
Avoid digging in or stirring up sediment.
Avoid getting water up your nose — wear nose plugs or hold your nose.
Avoid swimming if you have an open wound or infection.
Use appropriate toilet facilities. Do not put yourself or others health at risk by using waterways as a toilet.
Don’t leave litter behind — take all your trash with you when you leave, especially dirty diapers.
Don’t swim in areas with flocks of ducks and geese.
After swimming, always rinse yourself off.
Rinse off dogs that have been swimming, and do not let them lick their fur.
If anyone becomes ill after swimming, contact your health care provider. Contact your vet if your dog appears ill.
Signs of illness from blue-green algae in humans include numbness of lips, tingling in fingers and toes, dizziness, headache, rash or skin irritation, respiratory irritation, abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting.
Signs of illness from blue-green algae in dogs include weakness, staggering, convulsions, difficulty breathing or vomiting.
REPORT CONDITIONS
Contact the Upper Guadalupe River Authority to report any concerns for surface water quality or for more information.
To view recent E. coli testing results, visit:www.ugra.org/public-information/swimability.
