Hunt Garden Club joins Veterans Day Car Show as platinum sponsor

Hunt Garden Club Blue Star Memorial Committee members present their sponsorship check for the Kerrville VA’s 19th Annual Veterans Day Car Show, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 13. From left are Karen Taylor and Kristina Casanova, both members of the garden club Blue Star Memorial Committee, and Rodney J. Risemas, who is retired from the U.S. Army and volunteers with the upcoming car show.
In an effort to increase awareness of their Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker, members of the Hunt Garden Club raised funds for a Platinum Level Sponsorship in support of the Kerrville VA’s 19th Annual Veterans Day Car Show, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 13.
“The Blue Star Program honors all men and women who serve in the United States Armed Services, and the marker is a permanent reminder to our Kerr County community to express gratitude for their sacrifice,” a spokesperson for the Hunt Garden Club said in a press release.
