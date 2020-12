More Information

Amarillo Drag Racing published photos of Gwyn on its Facebook page, and here are some comments that were posted in response:

“I’m sure he doesn’t remember me, but I always liked and respected Dick. He treated the beginning and young racers like we were one of the veteran guys. Thanks Dick Gwyn.” — Richard Ford

“I bought my first car from Dick a 1963 Studebaker Hawk he thru in a 63 golden hawk that was in the backyard. Wish I had them both back!!!!” — Gary Larson

“I worked with him at Automotive Supply in early 60s when he built his 54 olds powered chev.” — Alvin Newburg

“Knew Dick and Stanley Gwyn back in my racing days at Amarillo. Two fine men.” — Glenn Justice