A homeless man who police say has remained unconscious since a July 2019 assault in downtown Kerrville has died, and a murder charge has been filed against the accused assailant.
A grand jury met May 18 and issued the murder charge against Alexander Scott Haley, according to a press release from the Kerrville Police Department.
Haley was first arrested on July 10, 2019, and accused in a later indictment of causing "serious bodily injury to Louis Vaughn by hitting or striking the body of head of Louis Vaughn."
Since the alleged assault, Vaughn had been unconscious at a nursing care facility in San Antonio until his death on April 15, according to the KPD release.
Police began investigating the matter after they were dispatched to the 800 block of Water Street on July 10, 2019, for a welfare check on a person believed to be sleeping on the ground.
Upon arrival, a known homeless man was found severely injured, and it was determined he was the victim of an aggravated assault, according to an earlier police press release. The injured man, later identified as Vaughn, was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to University Hospital in San Antonio.
At about 12:25 p.m. that day, police found Haley, also homeless, in Louise Hays Park and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated assault, according to the release.
Haley has been in the county jail since his arrest that day. As of Tuesday, his bonds totaled $458,500, according to jail records.
