Navigating life as an LGBTQ person can come with unique stresses — especially when it comes to health care, said Michele Mick, the LGBT veterans care coordinator at Audie L. Murphy VA Hospital.
“We know that the LGBT community members are at an increased risk for homelessness, depression, anxiety and an increased risk for attempts of suicide,” said Mick, who has a Ph.D. in psychology. “There’s a
lot riding on even the simplest conversations about these matters.”
Although Mick works at Audie Murphy, she serves LGBTQ veterans all over the area — including Kerrville — who need health care support.
“At the very bottom line for what I’m working on here at the VA is that veteran’s lives are precious and valuable, and we want to keep them alive,” Mick said. “The same thing can be said for everyone out in the community.”
Many of the reasons for the higher risk of mental health problems among the LGBTQ community stem from discrimination, Mick said. And it’s not just a problem for LGBTQ people.
“Any kind of historically disadvantaged group, they often encounter a number of stressors in their lives that make things more challenging than someone who might be in the majority or without any sort of historical discrimination,” she said.
This is called “minority stress,” she said. For the LGBTQ community, there is a unique stress in that when they come out to people close to them, they could potentially face rejection.
“Some people look at the LGBT community and think, ‘Well, there are advantages because your identity doesn’t have to be revealed,’” Mick said. “You have the possibility of losing all of your family, your friends. If you’re still in school, there may be consequences of not being able to continue at school. Being thrown out of your faith community, lose your employment. ... You could lose your housing.”
The potential loss extends into getting basic health care, too, Mick said. Those who identify as trans might struggle to get the proper care they need, or in some cases, may even be turned away.
“(Trans people are sometimes) turned away for treatment for having influenza just because that person is not going to fit nicely into anybody’s forms,” Mick said. “Sometimes health care people don’t even want to be around them or touch them.”
Often, health care professionals must make the first signal to let people know they are welcome to health care at a facility.
Mick said some support groups put together lists of LGBTQ-friendly medical offices to share with members.
For veterans, VA hospitals are a great resource for LGBTQ health care, Mick added. This often is a worry that her patients have before getting involved with the facility.
“The veterans are afraid if they come to the VA and they come out as gay or trans, they may lose their benefits,” Mick said. “None of that’s true. ... I’ve worked here 20 years, and we’ve been treating LGBT people that whole time.”
The internet also offers opportunities for veterans and non-veterans to find the support they need, Mick added.
