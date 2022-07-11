City wants public input for Singing Wind Park updates

The city of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Parks and Recreation Department will host a public input meeting to receive community input for the Singing Wind Park Master Plan. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St.
Singing Wind Park is a 100-acre park at 2112 Singing Wind Drive. Park amenities include the Olympic Pool, softball fields, skate park, 2 miles of hike/bike trails, playground, pavilion, grills and more.
