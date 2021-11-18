A fundraiser is scheduled to benefit a family whose provider is recovering from a motorcycle crash.
A benefit car show is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Advance Auto Parts, 1301 Sidney Baker St., to help with the medical bills of Steven Gorham, who sustained severe injuries last month in a motorcycle crash. Gorham required several surgeries and implants and is the sole provider for two children and his wife, according to a news report.
