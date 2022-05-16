Arnold Smith, robotics coordinator for Peterson Health, explains how its new Da Vinci surgery system works. Peterson Regional Medical Center is one of 1,500 hospitals across the United States who has a robotics surgery system.
Resembling a huge spider, the Da Vinci robotic surgery system was designed to allow a surgeon more access to the surgery site with better vision and allows precision moves be made with the robotic arms when performing minimally invasive surgery. That means a shorter recovery time after surgery. Average cost of a Da Vinci surgery system is around $2 million.
Roger Mathews
Peterson Health has upgraded their Da Vinci robotic surgery machine with the latest version, allowing surgeons more precision and cutting down on recovery time after surgery, according to Mitchell Clark, representative from Intuitive Surgical, Inc., maker of the Da Vinci Surgical System.
Replacing the older robotic surgery machine, the new version is easier to set up, use and to work with, said Arnold Smith, robotics coordinator for Peterson Health.
