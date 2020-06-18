A group of military veterans appeared at a county budget workshop on Wednesday to hear more about the future of the local veterans service office, which was on the funding chopping block.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly opened the meeting, held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, by saying the county doesn’t have the resources to continue funding the VSO next budget year. The county budgeted $103,850 for the VSO this fiscal year.
The county's VSO includes two staffers, Jennifer L. Sanchez and Marty Mistretta, who help veterans navigate the complex Veterans Administration system to determine what benefits they’re owed.
“It’s a shame that things are that complicated,” observed Kerr County Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris. Other commissioners made similar comments.
The VSO also helps spouses of deceased veterans obtain VA benefits. The officers work out of the courthouse but also make house calls.
Kelly recommended that a nonprofit shoulder the burden of the VSO, which he said is not a state-mandated county service.
“(Let’s) try to get these services out of the county,” Kelly said.
Local veteran Gary Noller, a columnist who writes about military matters for The Times, rose at the workshop to say federal laws don’t allow just any organizations to be legally accredited to offer VSO services. State and county governments can obtain the accreditation, as well as some military nonprofits such as the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, he said, but the local branches of those organizations don’t have local veterans service officers available, he added.
Knowing that the pandemic-related economic slowdown will affect local government revenues next fiscal year, Kelly proposed a budget that eliminates some services not mandated by the state, including veterans services. Noller pointed out that the building of the Hill Country Youth Event Center itself wasn’t a state-mandated county function, and Kelly responded that the facility was built during a much more favorable economic climate.
At least one veteran at Wednesday's budget workshop pointed out that VSO’s are mandated for some counties — those with more than 200,000 residents.
Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser pointed out that animal adoption services also aren’t mandated. The county appears to have no plans to cut that service, although a nonprofit has stepped forward to offload some of the burden.
“They are outstanding,” Noller said of the two local veterans service officers. “I’m so happy you have them and I don’t want to lose them.”
Moser, along with some veterans at the workshop, pointed out that when local veterans obtained VA benefits, it amounts to more out-of-county money flowing into the local economy. Moser every $140,000 in benefits the VSO brings in amounts to a local economic impact of $250,000. One veteran said that the VSO, from an accounting perspective, is like a job-creator.
The fate of the VSO wasn't decided Wednesday, but commissioners will make a decision sometime in the next few months as they refine Kelly's proposed budget for adoption before the next fiscal year begins Oct. 1
Kelly said a video recording of the workshop will be made available on YouTube.com.
