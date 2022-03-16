Kerrville city council members and city staff joined with board members, employees and volunteers of the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District on Friday, Feb. 18, for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the city’s new Loop 534 groundwater well. The well, drawing from the Ellenberger Aquifer, can pump 700 gallons of freshwater per minute and will supply 30% of the city’s daily water needs.
Kerrville city council members held a ribbon cutting on Friday, Feb. 18, to celebrate completion of a new groundwater well near Loop 534, the newest of the city’s 11 groundwater wells. The well was developed in partnership with the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District and can produce more than 700 gallons of freshwater per minute.
The well taps into the Ellenberger Aquifer and will be the third most productive groundwater well site in the city’s water production system. This one well alone meets 30% of the city’s current daily water demand.
