Americana star and Hill Country legend Robert Earl Keen hosted his 13th annual benefit concert for the Hill Country Youth Orchestras on Saturday at the Cailloux Theater.
The event also featured the Quebe Sisters, above, and members of the HCYO, at right and at top, performing for a crowd of local music lovers.
“I’m committed to HCYO,” Keen said recently. “I want the fine folks of Kerrville to know it is the only program of its kind in the country. Aside from the concert, we spend countless hours throughout the year creating awareness and alternative income streams for HCYO. How can you argue with helping children learn about the magic of music?”
