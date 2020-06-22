The Doyle School Community Center’s Juneteenth Celebration started with Konrad Wert settling into a fold-up chair near the entrance to the center’s pavilion on Friday evening. After delivering a brief introduction, Wert began strumming the chords to “Heavy” on his banjo.
His song choice wasn’t an accident. Wert, a teacher at Tivy High School, penned the song after experiencing a difficult day in the classroom five years ago. He thought the song was relevant in what is a particularly difficult time for the nation.
“It seems (this song) speaks to the present situations of what’s going on in the communities across the country,” Wert told the audience
The Doyle Center’s volunteers addressed that same issue during a team-building meeting on June 1, seven days after the death of George Floyd.
Lorenzo Watson, who is the transportation driver at the Doyle Center, suggested they host a prayer vigil — not only to raise awareness for racial injustice, but also to bring people in the community together. And what better day to host this prayer vigil than on June 19? The same day in 1865 when Union troops told enslaved blacks in Texas they were free.
“We thought it was a great idea,” said Clifton Fifer, a longtime volunteer at the Doyle Center. “From that point on, we went to work trying to make it happen.”
They asked some people to play music at the event; they asked others to give speeches, including Mayor Bill Blackburn. They all enthusiastically agreed to participate.
And after Wert had finished performing his song, Watson welcomed more than 150 people to the Doyle Center’s Juneteenth Celebration.
“I thought a prayer vigil was an excellent way for people to come together peacefully,” said Watson, who moved to Kerrville from Raleigh, North Carolina, last June with his wife, Natarsha Sanders. “The very nature of a vigil is one of reflection and one of lament. I think that is important for where we are as a country: For us to grieve together, lament together and then prayerfully find strategies that will move us forward. I think that’s what a vigil can do.”
And that’s what Friday’s Juneteenth celebration strived to accomplish. During his welcoming speech, Watson addressed the deaths of Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, and Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by the Louisville Metro Police Department in her home in March. Watson said that Friday’s Juneteenth celebration was an opportunity to lament these deaths and to lament the sinful environment that permitted these atrocities, but he also reminded the audience that the event was also a chance for people in the community to come together and heal.
Lois Shaw, Katie Given, Fred Gamble and Blackburn delivered impassioned speeches. Roderick Goodloe performed a praise dance. Sanders gave the closing prayer.
“It’s critical to the continuance of our society that we pray for strength, courage and for reconciliation among all people,” Watson said. “But we shouldn’t just pray about things that are wrong; we also need to highlight what’s right. We have to tell a better story, and we have to find a better narrative for this country. I think things like a prayer vigil help build a more united narrative.”
