A serial thief from San Antonio was sentenced to 20 months in state jail for stealing from the Kerrville Walmart.
Angelico Rodriguez, born 1987, appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo and pleaded guilty to felony theft pursuant to a plea agreement between the office of 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke and appointed defense attorney Steve Pickell. Rodriguez was given 196 days of jail credit for time spent in the county jail awaiting trial.
Following an investigation last year by the Kerrville Police Department, an indictment was issued accusing Rodriguez of stealing cosmetics or clothing or electronics valued less than $2,500. Although the value of the items was less than that statutory felony amount, Rodriguez was charged with a felony due to at least four theft convictions, two of which were felonies.
Rodriguez was in the county jail as of June 8, and he may be there for a while, as the Texas prison system has been closed due to coronavirus outbreaks.
