The city of Ingram might hire a full-time municipal court prosecutor if the City Council approves it at tonight’s meeting.
Denton, Navarro, Rocha, Bernal & Zech P.C., a law firm based in San Antonio, has been working parttime as the city’s municipal court prosecutor following the last prosecutor’s resignation several months ago, according to Mark Bosma, city administrator.
“They’re very experienced,” Bosma said, adding that the firm specializes in municipal court. “It’s good for the city to have experience like this.”
Ingram’s current city attorney operates out of the Denton, Navarro, Rocha, Bernal & Zech P.C. firm. Bosma said that if the firm takes on the additional work of the municipal court prosecutor, the work will be done by someone other than Ingram’s city attorney.
The meeting will end with an update on two pending litigations in a closed session. Bosma said there will be no action taken regarding the update.
The city is currently in the middle of a lawsuit with nine entities: Hawkins Ward Enterprises LLC., Courtney L. Ward, Rocky Hawkins, Julie Hensley, Mark Hensley, Mark Hensley Sr., Terry Hise, Samuel Piver and Twanda Brown.
According to past news reports, those nine entities allegedly did not comply with an ordinance that calls for property owners to connect to the wastewater system and decommission septic systems within 90 days of notice of an available connection point.
The second case regards council member Claud Jordan, who is considering filing a lawsuit against the city. He claims the city staff retaliated against him for asking questions about a wastewater project.
The meeting is 6 p.m. at Ingram City Hall, 230 Texas 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.