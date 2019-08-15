A weak cold front will wash out across the Hill Country today. This frontal boundary could trigger a few showers and storms again. I would expect coverage to remain very spotty in nature.
If a storm happens to pop up, you could receive brief downpours, cloud to ground lightning strikes and wind gusts to 45 mph.
I’m calling for scattered clouds throughout the day. I will keep a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
It remains very humid. Highs top out in the middle to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the east and northeast at 5 to 10 mph, except gusty near any storms that develop.
Partly cloudy skies continue tonight. A few showers and storms are possible through midnight. Lows remain in the lower to middle 70s. A few lucky locations could dip into the upper 60s. Light southeast winds develop overnight.
High pressure builds again Friday. Highs warm into the upper 90s with heat index values approaching 105 degrees during the afternoon. Friday should be dry.
I would expect Saturday and Sunday to remain the same.
Minor cooling is possible next week, but not expected to be cool by any means.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.