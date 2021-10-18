Jarrett Jachade, chief financial officer for the Kerrville Independent School District, informed the board of the status of the budget at the beginning of the new fiscal year (2021-22), and about major purchases above the $50,000 limit that staff can purchase without board approval, Monday evening, Oct. 18.
The Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the purchase of a list of items at the Monday, Oct. 18, meeting. The list was composed of two parts: From $10,000 to $49,000 and over $50,000.
Total outlay by the district for the months of September and October was $256,581.95 for the under $50K list, which included items such as mulch for the elementary schools, $21,918; air conditioning repairs, $20,207; reading and math software, $42,727; and the purchase of IStation, designed to keep track of students’ progress, and 30 Dell laptops for Hal Peterson Middle School, $25,781.70.
