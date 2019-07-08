Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday.
A potential tropical disturbance could bring us higher rain chances Thursday and Friday.
Models are uncertain on this possibility at the moment.
Today brings lower rain chances and hot temperatures areawide. High temperatures should warm into the middle 90s with northwestern areas in the middle to upper 90s. Stray storms are possible, but rain chances are slim. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Low clouds redevelop late tonight. It remains muggy with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday. It remains very humid with daytime highs in the middle 90s. Stray showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Wednesday.
Rain chances may increase Thursday and Friday depending on the development of a tropical system in the Gulf. Pay close attention to weather conditions later this week.
Clouds increase Thursday with a chance of rain. Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Find meteorologist Cary Burgess at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
