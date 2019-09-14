Applications are being accepted for participation in Kerrville’s annual tradition of parading through downtown to ring in the holiday season.
The 19th annual Holiday Lighted Parade, hosted by Kerrville’s parks and recreation department, will step off at 6 p.m. Nov. 23.
The event is limited to the first 100 entries, and each entry must be completely lit for nighttime viewing.
The parade began in 2001 and features entries from businesses, nonprofits, youth groups, auto and marching units.
Awards will be given in each of these four categories: marching, youth, nonprofit and commercial business. First place in each category will be awarded $150. A panel of local judges will evaluate each participant during the parade.
The parade will officially commence at the corner of the G Street and Water Street. It will travel westbound on Water Street, make a right on Earl Garrett, and end at the Kerr County Courthouse.
The Courthouse Lighting Ceremony will serve as the finale to the festive evening, where the winners will be announced.
Entry packets with parade rules and regulations can be found online at www.kerrvilletx.gov under the parks and recreation page, or can be picked up in person at the parks and recreation department office at 2385 Bandera Highway.
The fee is $20 per entry. Entry forms and payments must be submitted before Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.
Late registration will be accepted until noon on Nov. 14, and the late registration fee will be $35 per entry.
For more information on the prade, contact the parks and recreation
department at 830-257-7300 or
recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit kerrvilletx.gov.
