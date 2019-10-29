A 20-year-old Ingram man accused of vandalizing and burglarizing a school and a church in Ingram went to state jail this month.
Cameron Scott Mitchell pleaded guilty to four felonies and to violating probation last month before a visiting judge, who then sentenced him to concurrent state jail sentences totalling 15 months. Mitchell was given about 90 days of jail credit for the time he spent awaiting trial in the county jail.
The judge ordered Mitchell to pay $850 restitution to Rosa De Saron Church, $5,000 to Ingram Independent School District, $185 to Ingram Elementary School, $31,793.05 to the TASB Risk Management Fund — the school's insurer — $1,296 in court costs and $1,075 for his court-appointed attorney, Deborah Perry.
Mitchell pleaded guilty to:
- Vandalizing chairs, a coffee pot, a window and door knobs at a church on or about June 7. He gained entry to the church by breaking a window, causing between $750 and $30,000 in damage.
- Attempting to vandalize another building he entered on the premises of the church property on or about June 7.
- Entering Ingram Tom Moore High School to steal shows, rings and keys on or about June 7.
- Vandalizing windows, a display case, water foundatin, electronics, a building vent, ice cream freezer chest and food products at Ingram Tom Moore High School on or about June 7, causing between $750 and $30,000 in damage.
Mitchell had been on probation for entering Ingram Elementary School to steal U.S. currency on Sept. 21, 2018. The judge found him guilty of violating probation and issued a concurrent sentence of 15 months in state jail.
The office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe prosecuted the case, which was initially investigated by the Ingram Police Department.
