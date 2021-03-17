The project to improve electrical infrastructure on Tranquility Island in Louise Hays park to enable more dazzling holiday light displays has a construction start date: March 15, 2022.
This date was included in the funding agreement formally executed March 15 of this week by the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation, which unanimously agreed to provide $100,000 for the project if the same amount can be raised from other sources by Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.