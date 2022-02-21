About 250 homes are planned south of Kerrville in two different developments, and both have gotten nods of approval from the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
One of the neighborhoods, Great Sky Ranch, is a gated subdivision planned off Texas 173 about 7 miles south of town on 5,541.101 acres. The court approved a final plat last week for 78 lots of at least 5.01 acres each. Each lot will have a well and septic system. One of the lots was dedicated to the local groundwater conservation district as a monitoring well.
