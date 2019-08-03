With July now in the history books and August upon the Hill Country it is time for parents and students alike to turn their attention for the mad dash that is the annual return to school period.
The 2019-20 school year will begin on Monday, August 19 for Kerrville ISD, Ingram ISD, Center Point ISD, and Comfort ISD
Hunt ISD will begin its 2019- 20 school year on Monday, August 26.
KERRVILLE ISD
Students new to a Kerrville ISD attendance zone will be registered August 6-7.
Elementary students new to Kerrville ISD will be registered at their home elementary school until the enrollment cap is reached.
For more info, contact your child’s elementary school. The campus phone numbers are:
-Tom Daniels, 830-257-2208 -Nimitz, 830-257-2209 -Starkey, 830-257-2210 -Tally, 830-257-2222
Elementary Meet the Teacher Events will be posted on the school district website soon.
Parents are encouraged to bring purchased school supplies on Meet the Teacher night for classroom drop off.
New 6th-12th students Grade will need to visit their campus to register.
Returning 6th-12th students are required to register online.
When the online registra- tion window opens, a student may resister on the Kerrville ISD website by accessing Skyward Family Access. More information about online reg- istration can be found under “quick links” or “helpful links”. Instructions are available in English and Spanish.
Back-to-School events will be held at each campus in August. Please check back for more dates and information at the Kerrville ISD website.
INGRAM ISD
New student registra- tion for Ingram Elementary School will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., August 6-8 at the school office.
Full Day Pre-Kindergarten for four year olds is now available and information elementary school page of the Ingram ISD website.
Ingram Middle School Registration will be 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., August 5-7 at the front of office.
Ingram Tom Moore High School registration will be 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., August 6-8 at the front office.
High school students will receive their supply lists on the first day of class.
Ingram ISD registration is a combination of online forms and paper forms. Staff will be available to help. = Staff will be available to answer questions.
An email account will be required prior to registration, and proof of residency in the form of a water, trash, electric, phone or cable bill with the service address clearly marked.
New to district students will also need to present birth certificate, social security card, and immunization record. Parents or students new to the district require additional forms to register.
CENTER POINT ISD
Registration for all students in Center Point ISD will be on 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., August 6-9, at the school offices.
The school will host an Open House 6-7:30 p.m., August 14.
COMFORT ISD
Registration for all students in Comfort ISD will be 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., August 5, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., August 6, at the school offices.
HUNT ISD
Registration for all students in Hunt ISD will be 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., August 5-9, at the school offices.
The school will hold an Open House 2:30-5:30 p.m., August 22.
