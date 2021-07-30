Citizens protest against Certificates of Obligation

Bethany Puccio addresses the council, asking why they can’t fund the justice center project through an obligation bond. She and several associates stood outside the city hall before the meeting, collecting signatures to force the council to put the bond issue on the ballot so that the public could vote on it.

 Courtesy

 

The city council session Tuesday evening, July 27, began with a flurry of speakers, all on the subject of the Certificates of Obligation versus a General Obligation Bond, with proponents of both sides split on the measure. While the subject was not on the agenda, members of the public may address the council on any subject during the visitors forum.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.