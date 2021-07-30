Bethany Puccio addresses the council, asking why they can’t fund the justice center project through an obligation bond. She and several associates stood outside the city hall before the meeting, collecting signatures to force the council to put the bond issue on the ballot so that the public could vote on it.
The city council session Tuesday evening, July 27, began with a flurry of speakers, all on the subject of the Certificates of Obligation versus a General Obligation Bond, with proponents of both sides split on the measure. While the subject was not on the agenda, members of the public may address the council on any subject during the visitors forum.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
