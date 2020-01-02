A mental health agency is poised to remove millions of dollars in downtown real estate from the tax rolls as officials weigh the need for more public-funded mental health services against the need to maintain or increase local government revenues.
Hill Country MHDD Centers, which provides taxpayer-funded mental health services to the indigent, is under contract to buy the One Schreiner Center, 819 Water St., where the agency is headquartered. The move would remove that property, which has a taxable value of $2,458,615, from the tax rolls. This property yields property tax revenues annually of $13,276.52 for the city of Kerrville, $11,867.74 for Kerr County and $28,765.80 for Kerrville Independent School District, according to appraisal district records.
Hill Country MHDD Centers also has expressed interest in purchasing nearby, undeveloped land and a building where its clinic is housed, the latter of which has a taxable value of $1,301,594. Other state agencies maintain offices in the Schreiner One building as well, but this building and other properties under consideration are owned by Ed Hamilton. The MHDD has leased its office space in the Schreiner One building from Hamilton since 1997, according to a letter from MHDD’s general counsel, Sheree Jones Hess, to county commissioners.
“Both sides have wanted this to happen for quite a while, and we’re finally all in the ‘right place’ to make that happen,” Hess wrote in the letter. “We are very grateful to Mr. Hamilton for his years of support and for making this possible for us.”
The MHDD plans to have a community resource center on the first floor of the building and allow the existing tenants on the second floor to remain, said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. Kelly’s various positions put him at the center of this issue: he’s a judge who presides over civil commitment cases, a member of the commissioner’s court, the budget officer for the county — he submits a budget to commissioners each year — and he sits on the board of Hill Country MHDD Centers.
“Mental health is probably one of the most acute problems we have in our society today,” Kelly said during a recent interview.
The lack of public resources to help people get on — and especially stay on — psychiatric medications is one of the biggest problems facing local law enforcement agencies, civil and criminal courts and social service agencies, officials have indicated.
“Once they get into crisis, it takes them weeks and sometimes months to get them stabilized, back on their meds,” said Kelly, who holds court at the MHDD’s crisis stabilization unit. “It’s a huge economic burden on the taxpayer, state and the county.”
Ross Robinson, executive director of the MHDD, said details of the cost of the property acquisition would be available after a purchase agreement is negotiated.
"taxpayer-funded mental health services to the indigent"...well how does this square with Rector, Blackburn and Amistoy's vision for revitalizing downtown? Amisoty told us we could be the "new Fredericksburg". The rules for Kerrville and Kerr County are simple. It's all about the money. We have pumped so much money into revitalizing downtown to no avail. This should be the last nail in the coffin for downtown, but my crystal ball sees more hair brained ideas to pump more tax money into a dead duck are forthcoming.
Definition of Orwellian Doublethink: the act of simultaneously accepting two mutually contradictory beliefs as correct.
