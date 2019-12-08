A simple idea to earn a little holiday cash has snowballed into a larger opportunity for some Tivy High School students.
Like most young people this time of year, the students in the Tivy Life Skills Vocational Program expressed interest in purchasing gifts for their loved ones.
Teacher Taylor Lipka did a quick search for simple craft projects, and students quickly set to work creating snowflake wreaths. It takes a second glance at the wreaths to notice they are made of ordinary clothes hangers.
“I have been shocked when we sold out of our first five wreaths,” said Lipka. “I would like to pump up our sales goal.”
Lipka acknowledges some of her students get work experience through community programs outside of school, but it is difficult for them to find paying jobs.
Thanks to strong sales on campus from students and faculty, Lipka’s students have chosen to re-invest some of their profits to buy more supplies to increase product production.
Lipka, always looking for the educational opportunity, has been able to use this project as a simple math lesson.
Lipka comes from a family of teachers. She has taken students out to shop for extra decorations to adorn the wreaths. She said she is grateful for the donations of hangers and decorations.
The wreaths are on sale today at the Kerrville Swap Meet for $15-$25, depending on the size and number of decorations.
