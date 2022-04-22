The new elk statue for the Kerrville Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 2081, was donated by Ronald Holm, a past exalted ruler of the Elks. The foundation blocks and two new flag poles were donated by Ken Schilling, a member of the lodge.
Norma Wickenhauser, secretary for the Elks Lodge, left, waits along with current Exalted Ruler Brian Ward to sign the ribbon after the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Elks Lodge on Thursday. More than 25 members of the lodge and representatives of the West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce were on hand to dedicate two new flag poles and an elk statue.
Roger Mathews
The Kerrville Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 2081, 1907 Junction Highway, held a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday for two new flag poles and a statue of an Elk, the symbol of the order.
Officers and members of the lodge welcomed the two new flag poles, which replace the old, damaged ones. The foundation blocks for the elk statue and flag poles were donated by Ken Schilling, while the bronze elk statue was donated by Ronald Holm, a former exalted ruler for the organization. The statue was mass produced in Mexico and assembled by a company in Colorado, Holm said.
