 The Kerrville Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 2081, 1907 Junction Highway, held a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday for two new flag poles and a statue of an Elk, the symbol of the order.

Officers and members of the lodge welcomed the two new flag poles, which replace the old, damaged ones. The foundation blocks for the elk statue and flag poles were donated by Ken Schilling, while the bronze elk statue was donated by Ronald Holm, a former exalted ruler for the organization. The statue was mass produced in Mexico and assembled by a company in Colorado, Holm said.

