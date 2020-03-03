Kerrville residents were recently arrested on suspicion of committing felony drug crimes.
Among them is 26-year-old Jacob Brennan Martin, who was arrested Feb. 28 by a sheriff’s deputy who accused him of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which could be heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine. Martin was in the Kerr County jail on a $10,000 bond.
Lucia Oliva Jr., 45, was jailed on Feb. 28 by a sheriff’s deputy who accused him of dealing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1. He was released the same day on a $10,000 bond.
Kathalynn Marie McCan, 27, is in the county jail on suspicion of dealing 1 to 4 grams of a penalty group 1 drug. She was arrested Feb. 28 on a warrant that accuses her of committing the crime on Oct. 18, 2019. She’s being held on a $10,000 bond.
Marissa Kathryn Smith, 33, was arrested today on suspicion of possessing 1 to 4 grams of a drug in penalty group 2, which includes dozens of drugs, such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT and forms of THC. She was arrested on a warrant that accuses her of committing the crime on Jan. 15. She is being held on a $15,000 bond.
