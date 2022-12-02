Representatives from area banks showed up for a luncheon at Schreiner University on Friday, at which the school’s president, Charlie McCormick, made the announcement of a new commercial banking program that is expected to be available on the curriculum of the Finance Department in fall 2023.

The program, McCormick said, is in response to a need in Texas for qualified employees at rural banks.

