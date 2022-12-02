Texas Bankers Foundation presents $30,000 and Independent Bankers Association of Texas presents $25,000 to help fund a commercial banking program at Schreiner University. From left are economist Tom Simpson, Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick, Texas Bankers Association Vice President of Member Relations Brent Cox, Independent Bankers Association of Texas President and CEO Christopher L. Williston VI and Schreiner University Visiting Assistant Professor of Business Jay McCormack. McCormick made the announcement during a luncheon on the campus Friday.
Jillian Smith
During a Friday luncheon, Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick announces a new banking program that will be available in fall 2023 under the Finance Department at the college.
Representatives from area banks showed up for a luncheon at Schreiner University on Friday, at which the school’s president, Charlie McCormick, made the announcement of a new commercial banking program that is expected to be available on the curriculum of the Finance Department in fall 2023.
The program, McCormick said, is in response to a need in Texas for qualified employees at rural banks.
