The intersection of Texas 16 and G Street is shut down due to a major gas leak from a 4-inch main. Texas Department of Transportation, Atmos Energy, Kerrville Police and Fire Departments are on the scene. Drivers are suggested to avoid the area.
Atmos Energy reported a major gas leak from a 4-inch main at the intersection of G Street and Texas 16, Sidney Baker Street South. The Texas Department of Transportation has indicated that they may close Texas 16, based on the location of the leak.
Currently, this gas line services Riverhill and most of Kerrville South. The Kerrville Fire Department is on the scene, and Atmos Energy plans an extended operation to repair the leak.
