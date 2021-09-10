The firehose is marked with the names of the firefighters who lost their lives in the 9-11 attack in New York. This hose pack is on permanent display at the fire department headquarters for new firefighters to see and remember who was lost.
Chief Eric Maloney spoke to the crowd at the 9-11 memorial held at Scott Schreiner Memorial Golf Course, Friday, Sept 10. He reminded those present how 343 firefighters went to sleep on Sept. 10, 2001 in preparation for their next day’s work. All were dead before 10 a.m. the next day.
Monty Johnson, a Lieutenant with KFD, rang the bell signaling “end of watch” for the lost firefighters from 9-11. The bell is rung five times, then a moment of silence, five more times, then silence, then a final five rings.
Bagpipes are a traditional part of memorial ceremonies for police officers and firefighters who have lost their lives in the pursuit of their duty. Kirk Scheel, a retired firefighter himself, performs “Amazing Grace” for the gathered group of firemen, Friday, Sept. 10 at the Scott Schreiner Memorial Golf Course, where the fundraiser golf tournament was about to begin.
The fire bell, usually rung to signify that a fire needs to be extinguished, was used on Friday, Sept. 10 to signal the end of the watch for the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the 9-11 attack in New York.
The hosepack, which is on display at the Fire Department Headquarters, is inscribed with all 343 names of the firefighters who lost their lives on 9-11-2001 in New York to remind all firefighters of their sacrifice.
The firehose is marked with the names of the firefighters who lost their lives in the 9-11 attack in New York. This hose pack is on permanent display at the fire department headquarters for new firefighters to see and remember who was lost.
Roger Mathews
Chief Eric Maloney spoke to the crowd at the 9-11 memorial held at Scott Schreiner Memorial Golf Course, Friday, Sept 10. He reminded those present how 343 firefighters went to sleep on Sept. 10, 2001 in preparation for their next day’s work. All were dead before 10 a.m. the next day.
Roger Mathews
Monty Johnson, a Lieutenant with KFD, rang the bell signaling “end of watch” for the lost firefighters from 9-11. The bell is rung five times, then a moment of silence, five more times, then silence, then a final five rings.
Roger Mathews
Bagpipes are a traditional part of memorial ceremonies for police officers and firefighters who have lost their lives in the pursuit of their duty. Kirk Scheel, a retired firefighter himself, performs “Amazing Grace” for the gathered group of firemen, Friday, Sept. 10 at the Scott Schreiner Memorial Golf Course, where the fundraiser golf tournament was about to begin.
Roger Mathews
The fire bell, usually rung to signify that a fire needs to be extinguished, was used on Friday, Sept. 10 to signal the end of the watch for the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the 9-11 attack in New York.
Roger Mathews
The hosepack, which is on display at the Fire Department Headquarters, is inscribed with all 343 names of the firefighters who lost their lives on 9-11-2001 in New York to remind all firefighters of their sacrifice.
At the start of the golf tournament sponsored by the Kerrville Professional Fire Fighters Association, a memorial ceremony was held remembering the 343 firefighters who died during the 9-11 attack in New York in 2001. The KPFFA Golf Classic, benefitting the “Three Alarm Fund,” is a major funding source for the organization, and supports victims of fires in Kerrville and the surrounding area.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.