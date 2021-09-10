 

At the start of the golf tournament sponsored by the Kerrville Professional Fire Fighters Association, a memorial ceremony was held remembering the 343 firefighters who died during the 9-11 attack in New York in 2001. The KPFFA Golf Classic, benefitting the “Three Alarm Fund,” is a major funding source for the organization, and supports victims of fires in Kerrville and the surrounding area.

