The rash of vehicle burglaries continues, with police continuing to investigate an incident reported May 6.
That day, a Kerrville Police Department officer took a report of a black semiautomatic Taurus G2C 9mm handgun missing from a truck. It’s not clear where the vehicle was parked when the gun was taken from the center console.
The complainant told the officer the truck had been parked in the 100 block of Jasper Lane and at a business in the 3600 block of Junction Highway, said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb.
“The victim said he may have left his truck unlocked Sunday night,” Lamb said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.