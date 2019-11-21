The Kerr Regional History Center will host Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, as she presents the city of Kerrville and Kerr County a proclamation recognizing Kerr County’s involvement in the organization of the Old Spanish Trail.
The public is invited to attend the event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today.
The Old Spanish Trail (OST) was an auto trail that spanned the United States from ocean to ocean with almost 2,750 miles of roadway, crossing eight states and 67 counties along the southern border of the United States. Work on the OST began in 1915, and by the 1920s the trail linked St. Augustine, Florida, to San Diego, California, with its center and headquarters in San Antonio.
The Kerr Regional History Center is at 425 Water St. on the Butt Holdsworth Memorial Library campus.
The center serves as a repository for regionally significant historical and genealogical collections, and a research center for the residents of the city of Kerrville, Kerr County, the Hill Country and beyond.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274 or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
