A 53-year-old Junction man was in the Kerr County jail Tuesday on suspicion of stealing a credit card from a church.
According to press release from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Koeth stole the credit card from First Presbyterian Church of Junction and used it at Walmart in Kerrville. Koerth was arrested in Kimble County and transferred to the Kerr County jail, where he was being held on a $10,000 bond.
His charge is punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.