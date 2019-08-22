Five people were left homeless Thursday morning after a fire ripped through a mobile home in the 400 block of Loyal Valley in Kerrville.
The fire, which started at 8:15 a.m., killed three dogs inside the mobile home, and fire officials said the home was a total loss. Four adults and a child were inside the home at the time of the fire, but all escaped without injury, Kerrville Fire Department officials said.
Battalion Chief Mark Logue said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire was reported by a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Kerr County constable. When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed, Logue said.
Two engines, a rescue truck and a medical unit from Kerrville Fire Department arrived at the home, while two additional trucks and eight fire-
fighters from Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department arrived to support the effort to knock down the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other homes in the area.
Logue said the fire is a reminder of the importance of fire detectors, especially in older homes and mobile homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.