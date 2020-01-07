Residents will be treated to briefings on current events and projects in Kerrville at an annual State of the City event slated Jan. 9, 2020.
The mayor and city manager will give the reports and update residents on progress made on the Kerrville 2020 Comprehensive Plan.
The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Inn of the Hills Hotel & Conference Center
1001 Junction Highway. Reservations will be accepted until Jan. 2. Tickets are $25 per person and $250 for a table.
Reservations can be made online at https://bit.ly/2PVBukR or in person at 1700 Sidney Baker St., Suite 100, or by phone at 830-896-1155.
