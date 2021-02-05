Retired Kerrville City Secretary Brenda Craig was recertified by the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program at University of North Texas. She is currently a consulting city secretary for City Hall Essentials, LLC in Austin.
Original certification requires the completion of 200 hours of individual home study in a four-course curriculum, a comprehensive examination and eight two-day professional development seminars. Recertification requires 72 hours of classroom instruction and the student’s choice of college-level courses, certificate from the CPM or facilitated book discussions with independent comprehension assessments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.