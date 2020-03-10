A crowd assembled Friday morning to celebrate the ongoing construction of a new Main Street H-E-B in Kerrville and to honor the legacy of the family that got the ball rolling more than a century ago.
The company also took the opportunity to say thank you. As a way to encourage local families with children and to support the community, H-E-B donated $5,000 to Ingram Independent School District and the Kerrville Public School Foundation. Officials from both entities were on hand to receive checks.
“You are doing a great job raising these kids,” Nichols told attendees, noting that many of H-E-B’s employees are young residents he knows well.
“We are very very proud to serve this community, and I’m very proud to have lived in this community for 25 years now,” Nichols said.
The groundbreaking ceremony, held Friday morning, was attended by current and former elected officials, H-E-B staff and residents. Band students from Ingram Independent School District provided live music, and a young honor guard from Kerrville ISD presented the colors. There also was a barbecue.
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn, who led attendees in a prayer, offered remarks at a podium not far from an artist’s rendering of the 106,000-square-foot store, which is expected to open late this year.
“This is an exciting day,” Blackburn said. “This store will feature more food, more selection of items, more demonstrations of cooking, more jobs and more room.”
The facade of the new H-E-B store will include elements similar to the original store, a homage to Florence Butt and her family.
“There will be no other store like it, it’ll be one of a kind,” said Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel, who was at the event. “I’m excited for the company that they’re able to make this happen.”
The tale of H-E-B begins in 1905, when Florence Butt came to Kerrville with $60 in start-up capital, a husband sick with tuberculosis and three boys. She sold groceries door to door briefly before opening C.C. Butts Grocery about where Hill Country Cafe is now. The store brought in $56 its first month. Now, the Butt enterprise has become one of the largest privately held companies in America, with 400 stores and 116,000 employees in the U.S. and Mexico.
“It’s truly an amazing story,” said Julie Bedingfield, H-E-B public affairs manager, at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
Tom Moser, Precinct 2 Kerr County commissioner, was among other elected officials in attendance. He remarked that a family coming to Kerrville now in the same straits as the 1905-era Butt family is likely to seek handouts without giving back.
“Entrepreneurship and the need to take care of yourself, and look what came out of it,” Moser said. “Our culture has changed so much. Some good, some bad.”
Local historian Joe Herring Jr. attended the ceremony and said he was glad to see so many of the H-E-B employees there.
“Kerrville is the home of H-E-B, and it’s wonderful how generous the company has been with Kerrville since that day in November 1905 when Florence Butt opened her little store in the 800 block of Main Street, just down the street from today’s new store,” Herring said.
Kinky Friedman, a musician, author and former gubernatorial candidate, also was in attendance. Sporting his trademark black cowboy hat and his perennial, unlit cigar, Friedman joked that at one point years ago, he’d suggested the Main Street store be called “Big Butt” and the other store on Sidney Baker South be called “Little Heb.”
McDaniel complimented the company on the construction process. When questioned about the matter, he said the company hasn’t received subsidies or incentives for the new store and noted the company paid the city for Hays Street, a section of which was closed between Main and Jefferson streets to make room for the new H-E-B. The company also is undertaking drainage improvements that will make life easier for travelers on Main Street, he said.
Nichols told attendees the new store will include 22 checkout stands, including several self-checkout registers; expanded frozen department; expanded beer and wine section; more sushi options; and a True Texas Barbecue restaurant. The location also will feature H-E-B Curbside service, which allows customers to create a shopping list online and pick up their order at the store; a Meal Simple area with options for quick and simple meal planning; Showtime Kitchen with live demos and daily samplings using quick and easy recipes that can be made at home; a bakery department featuring handmade artisan breads, cakes and tortillería for fresh tortillas made in-house; and a cheese shop with expanded selection. The store will have a drive-in pharmacy, Nichols said.
Construction of the new store is expected to conclude later this year. After it opens, the existing 79,000-square-foot store, which opened in 1984, will close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.