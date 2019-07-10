Area nonprofits are encouraged to contact the Hill Country Charity Ball Association for a chance to receive next year’s donation.
The association has raised more than $1.5 million for local nonprofits since the organization hosted its first ball in 1986. Recently, they presented a $95,000 check to their 2019 grant recipient, Habitat for Humanity — the largest philanthropic donation in Hill Country Charity Ball’s history.
Previously, the largest charitable donation was $82,000 in 2008 with the YMCA as the organization’s beneficiary.
Nonprofits that would like to be the recipient of the 34th Annual Hill Country Charity Ball contribution may submit requests in writing; all requests should be postmarked by Friday, July 12.
Applicants are asked to submit a detailed description of their project/program and the amount requested. Each request should include organizational background, structure, purpose, objectives, financial statements, amount and specific intended use of funds requested.
The assocation does not fund salaries, operating expenses nor related administrative costs.
The application is available online at hillcountrycharityball.com, and all applications should be submitted to: attn: Markie Atkission, Hill Country Charity Ball, P.O. Box 291933, Kerrville, TX 78029.
For details regarding the application process or funding, contact Atkission at markieatkission@gmail.com or by phone at 210-857-2001.
The 34th Annual Hill Country Charity Ball will be Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.