The Hill Country Patriots will host a public forum in the race for the Kerr County Sheriff’s race from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2019.
The race to succeed retiring Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer has attracted six candidates, including two current members of the Sheriff’s Department.
“This is for public information and to educate the voters on the issues involving the sheriff’s department,” said Bill Morgan, a member of the group.
The event will be held at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Lane in Kerrville. Morgan said that the event is open to the public but it is limited to 300 people.
Morgan said all questions will be allowed during the forum and there will be no filtering or censoring of questions, but that they must be pertinent to the sheriff’s race.
Candidates who have filed to run are:
➤ Warren Funk, retired physicist and Hunt resident, no website
➤ Eli Garcia, Kerr County Sheriff's sergeant and spokesman, https://bit.ly/34987iS
➤ Tommy Eddie Hill, Kerr County corrections officer and former Kerr County Sheriff's deputy, https://bit.ly/38q4ZCI
➤ Mitch Lambdin, retired Los Angeles police sergeant, https://bit.ly/355nHxc
➤ Larry Leitha, Center Point resident and retired Texas state trooper, https://bit.ly/2P8kTKh
➤ Carol Twiss, captain with the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, https://bit.ly/2YF8yjJ
