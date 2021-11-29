Members of Mission Route 66 Baptist Church showed their appreciation to the city’s peace officers this month with a nice spread.
“Thanksgiving came early to KPD,” reads a Nov. 18 statement from the Kerrville Police Department. “We'd like to thank Pastor Nick Ramos and the congregation of Mission Route 66 for the delicious Thanksgiving feast they presented us with yesterday. Many went back for seconds, and there are unconfirmed reports that some people went back for thirds. We are always humbled by the support of this great community.”
