• As of Sept. 30, 2019, there were 19,209,704 veterans in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and various territories and foreign lands. Out of that number, female veterans numbered 1,920,965.
• States with the largest number of female veterans were Texas, Florida, California, Virginia and Georgia
• Texas had 185,154 female veterans as of Sept. 30, 2019
• A higher percentage of female veterans served in Gulf War 2 (Post-9/11) or during peacetime than male veterans.
• Female veterans are younger than male veterans
• A higher percentage of female veterans are more racially and ethnically diverse than male veterans.
• A lower percentage of female veterans are married compared to male veterans.
• Female veterans have a lower median household income than male veterans.
• A higher percentage of female veterans work for the government compared to male veterans.
• A higher percentage of female veterans have higher education attainment and are enrolled in higher education compared to male veterans.
• One study found female veterans were more likely than their male counterparts to experience migraines, arthritis, gastrointestinal issues, and mental health conditions. Women reported less frequent exercise and higher use of VA healthcare, including the pharmacy. Depression was also commonly reported by female veterans.
• Female veterans were the only group for whom the proportion of suicides by firearm increased between 2001 and 2014 (from 36% to 41%).
• Among Veterans, the 2014 suicide rate for women was 19 per 100,000. Although this rate is lower than that observed for men (37 per 100,000), there was a more rapid increase in female suicides than males from 2001 and 2014; 62% increase versus a 30% increase, respectively. The excess suicide risk for Veterans compared to civilians is much higher among women (250%, 2014) than among men (19%, 2014).
*From the VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.