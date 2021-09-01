The Tivy High School Class of 1958 is gearing up for its annual reunion. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Hey Barn Restaurant, 101 Rowland Lane, Kerrville. All former classmates are invited to attend.
For more information about the event, call Linda at 830-329-3079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.