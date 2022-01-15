The Kerr County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 to approve a final plat for a 59-lot subdivision in the works in Mountain Home.
Each lot in the neighborhood, Hideout Ranch, will be no smaller than 5.01 acres and will have its own well and septic system, according to an engineer’s report prepared for the court. County rules prohibit wells and septic systems on lots smaller than 5 acres. The neighborhood would include 13,800 feet of roads in Kerr County and 3,500 feet of roads in Gillespie County, according to the report by County Engineer Charlie Hastings. The neighborhood will be about 1.5 miles north of Interstate 10 off FM 479.
